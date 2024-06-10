Maahwish Mirza in Ampthill Photo: Labour Party

Labour’s candidate for Mid Bedfordshire has promised to be “committed, active, and visible” if she is elected next month.

Maahwish Mirza is standing as the former MP for Mid Beds, Alistair Strathern, has moved to the new Hitchin constituency.

“This area is an area which has been under served for many many years due to the fact that it was treated as a safe seat, ” Ms Mirza said.

“Alistair was a breath of fresh air when he was elected in October. He’s been very active, very committed, very energised and that’s what we can expect from a Labour MP.”

Ms Mirza currently lives in Luton, where she was born and raised.

“This is a promise from me, I will be moving [to Mid Beds if elected], I would have already had there been more time [before the election was called],” she said.

“That is an absolute iron cast guarantee for me, I will be moving over. I wouldn’t have dropped everything, cancelled my holiday and all of that if I didn’t believe fundamentally in being that active champion for all these communities.

“Since the election has been called I’ve been here every single day, campaigning full time to try to speak to as many people as possible. And just demonstrate the work ethic that people can expect.

“I’ve been trying to talk to as many people as I possibly can because, even if you’re born and brought up in Ampthill, for example, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to make the effort to be attuned to the local issues,” she said.

Ms Mirza said that some of the issues constituents are raising on the doorsteps include over-development and broken infrastructure promises, a lack of banking facilities, and problems trying to book doctor appointments.

“What I’m hearing on the doorsteps is that people are absolutely fed up for 14 years of broken promises, and they’ve got to the point where some of them have almost lost their faith in politics,” she said.

“For me, I think it’s fundamental that we have someone who is willing to just be that committed active voice championing for those people.

“And even just seeing you turn up on the doorstep knock on their door and ask how they’re feeling, even that makes that difference.

“This is really a chance for change in Mid Bedfordshire.

“We have already seen that change since October with having a Labour MP who actually cares about the area and cares about standards and public life,” she said.

“And that is the standard that you should expect for anyone who’s putting themselves up to your next MP.

“That is a standard that you’ve already got from me and that is definitely what I intended to continue.

“I promise to be the hardest working MP that we have ever seen in Mid Bedfordshire,” she said.

The other candidates for Mid Bedfordshire are:

Richard Brunning – Social Democratic Party

Dave Holland – Reform UK

Gareth Mackey – Independent

Stuart Roberts – Liberal Democracts

Cade Sibley – Green Party

Blake Stephenson – Conservatives