General Election: 'Fairer taxes and faster move to net zero' among Green Party pledges for Luton

Edward Carpenter. Picture supplied by candidate.

The Green Party is offering “fairer taxes, much quicker decarbonisation of the country and a faster move to renewable energy and net zero”, according to its Luton South and South Bedfordshire Parliamentary candidate.

More funding will be invested in supporting insulation and low carbon heating, with an overall move to net zero ten years earlier than current targets, explained Edward Carpenter.

“This goes along with a focus on ‘Green’ jobs, and a just and legal position on Palestine. Overall, the Green Party is offering real hope and real change, not just more of the old, outdated stuff which fills the manifestos of Labour and the Conservatives.

“I’ve been delighted to meet people who have already voted Green, or are going to do so. These voters recognise truly fundamental action is needed to address the crises that face people and the planet.

“We need a different mindset in how we do politics. Other constituents, often still undecided, have been very willing to listen to our approach with its range of progressive policies.

“They appreciate that we need to build a movement that can influence a likely Labour government and change the political landscape. Younger voters have been drawn especially to our policy to introduce a wealth tax on those owning £10m and more.

“They want a fairer more equal society, with good quality affordable housing and the prospects of decent jobs, as well as being concerned by the threat to their futures posed by accelerating climate change.”

Mr Carpenter is a senior leader in one of the largest housing associations in the UK, and is “particularly passionate about the right to quality affordable housing and retrofitting homes to make them better insulated and thus energy efficient”.

Many older voters are deeply worried for future generations, he said. “I’m especially concerned about those who say they’re not voting at all because politicians are ‘all the same’.

“The Green Party is different. We’re being honest about the scale of the problems, the cost and what must be done.

“I was active in the Conservative Party until 2023. When I first started seriously engaging with the Conservatives, their logo was a green tree and David Cameron spoke of an inspiring vision of a big society. These ideas really appealed to me.

“But under Boris Johnson’s leadership, the Conservative Party’s rapid fall from grace began. Since then, it’s been nothing but steady decline. My concern for the environment was skyrocketing.

“One Saturday I decided to just get on and join the Green Party, as surely the Greens would take our planet seriously. Rishi Sunak then started rolling back on the UK climate pledges, an act that was enough to spur me to protest outside Westminster. Since joining the Green Party, I haven’t looked back.