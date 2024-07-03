General Election: Who's standing for election in Luton as voters prepare to go to the polls tomorrow

Ballot box

Voters go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) in Bedfordshire with two Parliamentary seats in Luton being contested.

This year’s General Election follows boundary changes, which have brought part of Central Bedfordshire into the former Luton South constituency.

Labour’s Sarah Owen is standing again in Luton North and former borough councillor Rachel Hopkins is representing the party in Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

Both entered Parliament for the first time with their victories at the 2019 General Election and are seeking reelection.

There are seven other candidates for Luton North, including another ex-borough councillor in Waheed Akbar of the Workers Party of Britain.

Jilleane Brown is the Conservative and Unionist Party candidate, James Fletcher stands for Reform UK, and Ejel Khan represents the Green Party.

Sean Prendergast contests for the Liberal Democrats, Toqueer Shah is an Independent candidate and Paul Trathen is standing for the Social Democratic Party.

Six other candidates will challenge Labour in the Luton South and South Bedfordshire constituency.

Edward Carpenter is contesting for the Green Party, Dominic Griffiths stands for the Liberal Democrats, and Norman MacLean represents Reform UK.

Attiq Malik is an Independent candidate, Yasin Rehman is standing for the Workers Party of Britain, and Central Bedfordshire Council Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion is representing the Conservative and Unionist Party.

The former South West Bedfordshire constituency has become Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

The Conservative candidate for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Andrew Selous has held the South West Bedfordshire Parliamentary seat since 2001.

There are five other candidates in the newly drawn up constituency, with Central Bedfordshire Council’s Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay standing for the Liberal Democrats and Sukhinder Hundal representing the Green Party.

Alex Mayer is the Labour Party candidate, Harry Palmer contests for Reform UK, and Antonio Vitiello stands for the Patriots Alliance – English Democrats and UKIP.