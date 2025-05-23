Government to review winter fuel payments - as Luton North MP quizzes PM over ‘struggling’ pensioners

Luton North MP. Picture: House of Commons

The government will review the thresholds for pensioners to get their winter fuel payment, as Luton North MP spoke about pensioners “struggling” with the cost of living in Parliament.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Sarah Owen MP spoke about “people in Luton who have worked hard all their lives, seeing their precious savings slip away”, then asked Sir Keir Starmer “what measures he will take to help struggling pensioners in towns like mine?”.

The PM said he recognised the “absolute mess” left by the previous government and highlighted recent figures showing the UK economy growing faster than any other G7 count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir said: “As the economy improves, we want to make sure people feel those improvements as their lives go forward. That is why we want to ensure that as we go forward, more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments.”

The government said it would reveal more about the changes to eligibility for the Winter Fuel Payment at the next ‘fiscal event’- expected to be the Autumn Budget.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen said: “I’ve been contacted by pensioners across Luton North who are feeling the pinch – hard working people who have spent their lives saving for retirement, only to see those savings dwindle as the cost of living increases.

“This review of the thresholds for the Winter Fuel Payment to enable more to claim for support is very welcome, and I look forward to hearing more from the government on how it will help pensioners in the months and years ahead.”