Have your say about Children and Young People’s Plan in Central Bedfordshire
The proposal aims to provide services for children and young people to make sure they get the “help, opportunities, and resources they need to do well”.
It contains 12 wishes that reflect four main themes that were raised as being important for young people, including:
> Safety
> The importance of friends and family
> Having things to do and places to go
> Being successful
The plan was developed following a series of activity between July and September, where Central Bedfordshire Council engaged with children and young people, parents, carers, and professionals who work with them. Data from existing surveys further informed the plan’s priorities.
While led by the council, the plan is “a shared vision” and was developed in partnership with organisations including the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, Public Health, Bedfordshire Police, and local voluntary organisations.
Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “Our children and young people are at the heart of everything we do, and so it’s important we have a Children and Young People’s Plan which outlines how we’ll support them to reach their full potential.
"However, it’s important the plan truly represents the voices of our community, and this eight week consultation is an opportunity for people to give feedback on the plan and the 12 wishes to ensure they reflect the needs and aspirations of children, young people, and their families.”
To take part, click here. The consultation will close on February 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.