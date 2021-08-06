Have your say on a new political map for Luton

New ward boundaries are proposed for Luton

The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear what residents and local organisations think about the proposals. A 10 week consultation on the proposals will run until October 11.

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is reviewing Luton to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The Commission has published proposals for changes to Luton. It is proposing that there should be eight three-councillor wards and twelve two-councillor wards. The boundaries of all wards should change; none will stay the same.

Proposed changes include:

> A new Central ward to unify the town centre;

> The northern boundary of High Town ward now extends to Stockingstone Road, while the area between Hitchin Road and Crawley Green Road is now in Round Green ward, creating stronger and more inclusive boundaries in response to resident feedback

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: “We want people in Luton to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Luton. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved”

The proposals have received firm backing from Luton's Liberal Democrats.

"The new boundaries go a long way to reflect local communities,” says Liberal Democrat leader Councillor David Franks. “People care about where they live and it is important they are able to identify with their neighbourhood.

"A local community is a group of people with shared facilities, shared community centres, places of worship, schools, shops, bus services and we hope having Ward boundaries which go some way to recognise and reflect these communities might encourage more people to get involved and to vote in local elections.”

The Commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/eastern/bedfordshire/luton.

People can also give their views by e-mail at [email protected], and by post:

The Review Officer (Luton)

LGBCE

PO Box 133

Blyth