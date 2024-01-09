Have your say on the future of Dunstable day centre for adults with learning disabilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Central Bedfordshire Council wants to hear your views on plans to relocate a Dunstable centre for adults with disabilities.

The new consultation focuses on proposals to relocate Townsend Day Centre in Dunstable to a community space at the new Houghton Regis Community and Leisure Centre, which is due for completion in winter 2024. The council said the move would mean access better facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Mark Smith, executive member for adult social care, said: “We have extensively reviewed our current day offer, and believe we can offer better opportunities for adults with disabilities at Townsend Day Centre. We want to make sure our day centres are comfortable and offer the best opportunities for social interaction, as well as offering respite and peace of mind for carers.

Central Beds Council is asking people to have a say on the future of day centre catering for adults with disabilties

“The option to relocate would see improved facilities for adults with disabilities in a more community-based environment with increased opportunities to access leisure facilities, the on-site café, swimming pool, gym, and outside spaces.”

During the consultation period people who use the service, and their relatives will be given the opportunity to meet with the team and supported to have their say, if they wish to take part.

The council has produced a consultation document which outlines the proposed options for each. Both are available to view, and people can take part in the consultation via the website here.

Advertisement

Advertisement