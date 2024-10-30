The Labour Member of Parliament for Luton North Sarah Owen has welcomed the party’s first Budget for 14 years, describing it as “an important one” for the constituency’s residents.

The Budget, delivered today by the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves includes an injection of £1.4 billion into crumbling school buildings, cash for free breakfast clubs, and an additional £15 million for school-based nurseries.

Other headlines include a rise in the legal minimum wage for under-21s from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour from April, no change to the rate of income tax and National Insurance paid by employees and no change to VAT.

Day-to-day spending on the National Health Service (NHS) and education in England is due to rise by 4.7%, while the NHS will see £1.5 billion investment towards new equipment, and funding for 40,000 more elective appointments a week to cut waiting lists.

Owen, who has been an MP in the constituency since 2019 said: “In Luton North, we see the impact the housing crisis, crumbling schools, and creaking NHS has on our day-to-day lives.

“Today marks the start of the rebuilding project that will get the economy working for all of us again.

“This budget could not be more important for Luton North residents.

“Having spent five years in opposition listening to residents struggling with broken public services, failing infrastructure and an NHS stretched to breaking point, it is very welcome to hear the focus on investment and growth.

“The last 14 years have seen stagnation in growth and wages, with people feeling worse off while public services struggle to cope with slashed budgets.

“The £22 billion black hole left by the Conservatives is damning proof of their economic mismanagement.

“What our public services need now is investment.

“From millions more into house building, to billions into the NHS and schools, this Government is taking investment seriously.”

Speaking to the BBC after delivering the Budget Reeves said: “This is the Budget that is needed to wipe the slate clean, under the fiction of previous plans.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the budget in Parliament leader of the Conservative Party Rishi Sunak described it as “an enormous borrowing spree containing broken promise after broken promise.”