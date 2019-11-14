Lest We Forget: Luton remembers fallen heroes

Sunday’s poignant Service of Remembrance saw a number of proud Luton organisations parade from Park Street West to the war memorial.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and the mayor laid the first wreaths, followed by representatives of local ex-service and uniformed organisations.

LBC chief executive Robin Porter (right) lays a wreath. Credit: LBC.

A Luton Borough Council spokeswoman said: “Following readings, hymns and prayers, the parade performed the march-past around the town hall and war memorial, before heading back to Park Street West.

“There was also another short service at the war memorial shortly before 11am on Monday (November 11).

“A two minute silence was observed at 11am in memory of those who lost their lives in conflict, and there were speeches by Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahir Malik and chief executive Robin Porter.”

On Sunday, the silence was started and ended by the sounding of the ‘Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ by Alan Norman from the Salvation Army.

The procession. Credit: LBC

This was then followed by an Exhortation and the recital of the Kohima Epitaph by Allan Oliver, of the Far East Veterans Association.

After the wreath laying, Pastor Lloyd Denny announced the hymn ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’.

A prayer was then read by Imam Zia Qazi, from Jamia Islamia Ghosia, Westbourne Road, followed by Prayers of Intercession read by Rev. David Kesterton, area dean.

The memorial prayer was recited by Rabbi Schwei from Luton Synagogue, followed by performances from Luton Youth Cantores and the National Anthem.

Remembrance parade. Credit: LBC

The Blessing was read by the Rev David Kesterton.

At the end of the service, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, the mayor and the civic party processed around the war memorial, and the parade performed the march-past back to Park Street West.