Lib Dem candidate wins Luton ward by-election

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 10:49 BST
Matt Fry. Picture: Luton Council
The Liberal Democrats have retained their seat in Stopsley after their candidate won in last night’s by-election.

Matt Fry won with 935 votes in the election triggered after the death of former Liberal Democrat deputy group leader David Wynn.

Jim Cohen, of Reform UK, came in second with 820 votes.

There were 2,279 verified votes cast with a turnout of 24.8 per cent.

Mark Fowler, Returning Officer for Luton, said: "The election of a councillor is a vital part of our local democracy. I would like to congratulate Councillor Matt Fry on their success and thank everyone who turned out to vote. I’d also like to express my appreciation to all our staff who worked at the five polling stations throughout the day, as well as those who supported the count at the Town Hall this evening.​​

