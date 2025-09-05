Lib Dem candidate wins Luton ward by-election

The Liberal Democrats have retained their seat in Stopsley after their candidate won in last night’s by-election.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Mark Fowler, Returning Officer for Luton, said: "The election of a councillor is a vital part of our local democracy. I would like to congratulate Councillor Matt Fry on their success and thank everyone who turned out to vote. I’d also like to express my appreciation to all our staff who worked at the five polling stations throughout the day, as well as those who supported the count at the Town Hall this evening.​​