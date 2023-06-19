Lib Dems name candidate for Mid Bedfordshire by-election after Nadine Dorries quits

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay as their candidate for the upcoming Mid-Bedfordshire by-election.

Emma grew up in Bedfordshire and lives locally, and is currently councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council representing Leighton Buzzard.

Emma Holland-Lindsay

Emma is a member of the senior leadership team at a nationwide women’s charity and has previously worked for national disability charities.

Her by-election campaign will focus on local health services starved of Government funding. People are unable to see a GP after a surge in housebuilding and no new investment in health services.

Emma said: “It is an honour to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for my local area, and I am determined to be a strong local champion for communities across Bedfordshire.

“For too long Mid-Bedfordshire has been taken for granted by the Conservative party. Our local health services have been neglected and underfunded, leaving local people unable to see their GP or dentist. It is frankly scandalous what this Government has done to our NHS in Bedfordshire.

“I will fight tirelessly for our local health services. We desperately need more GPs and NHS dentists, as well as urgent repairs for Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Frontline NHS workers are this country’s heroes, yet they have been left overstretched and overworked by this Conservative Government.”