Lib Dems will not challenge Gavin Shuker for Luton South in EU remain electoral pact

The Liberal Democrats have confirmed they will not field a candidate in Luton South against Gavin Shuker in next month's general election.

The Lib Dems have formed a pact with fellow remain parties Plaid Cymru and the Green Party not to field candidates against each other in key marginal seats.

Gavin Shuker

Independent candidate Gavin Shuker has been an outspoken voice for remaining in the EU

A Lib Drem spokesman said: "Gavin Shuker has made clear his intention to do all he can to maintain Britain’s membership of the European Union.

"In line with the party’s national position, Luton Liberal Democrats will not be fielding a candidate in Luton South."

Cllr Lee Bridgen, chairman of Luton Liberal Democrats, added: “Research by Best for Britain shows that an effective remain alliance can deny Johnson a majority in the new parliament.

"The agreements emerging in the past few days give real hope we can achieve this and Luton Liberal Democrats are proud to play their part by putting country before party.