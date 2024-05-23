Liberal Democrat hoping for change in new Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency

Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay - Liberal Democrat Candidate for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

A reorganisation of the Parliamentary constituency boundaries in Bedfordshire has the potential to influence the outcome locally at the 2024 General Election.

Expectations have been raised among the Liberal Democrats, after their performance in last May’s local elections. They won the majority of seats on Leighton-Linslade Town Council and increased their numbers on Central Bedfordshire Council.

CBC Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard this summer, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the snap General Election.

The constituency is created from the former South West Bedfordshire seat, held by Conservative MP Andrew Selous since 2001.

Reacting to the announcement that polling day will be Thursday, July 4, councillor Holland-Lindsay said: “This Conservative government has failed our towns and villages for too long.

“From chronic waits for NHS treatment to shortages of police on our streets, the Conservative record is a sorry one.

“The Liberal Democrats in Bedfordshire have led the fight for better access to GP services and more community policing.

“At the local elections in Central Bedfordshire and in recent council by-elections, the Liberal Democrats have shown they can beat the Conservatives and win for our area.