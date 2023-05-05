News you can trust since 1891
Local elections: Here are the results for each Luton ward

Counting started at the Inspire Village earlier this morning

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th May 2023, 12:22 BST- 4 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:28 BST

Voters went to the polls yesterday (May 4) to make their voice heard in this year’s Luton Borough Council.

Forty-four seats across 19 wards were being fought by 103 candidates. And while other parts of the country held their counts well into the night, in Luton the count took place on May 5 in the Inspire Village. The ward of Farley was uncontested.

Here are the results so far:

Barnfield

Shahriar Ahmed (Labour) - 1174 | Amjid Ali (Lib Dem) - 1551 | Alex Dearden (Conservative) - 378 | Sam Deekue (Conservative) - 371 | David Franks (Lib Dem) - 1690 | Anwar Haque (Labour) - 932 | Zahid Mohmand (Conservative) - 274 | Jeff Petts (Lib Dem) - 1627 | Sameera Saleem (Labour) - 956

Elected: Amjid Ali, David Franks and Jeff Petts

Beech Hill

Rumi Chowdhury (Labour) - 2158 | Javed Hussain (Labour) - 2127 | Ghulam Javed (LibDem) - 737 | Mahbubul Karim (LibDem) - 958 | Adrees Latif (LibDem) - 947 | Rehana Malik (Labour) - 1928

Elected: Rumi Chowdhury, Javed Hussain and Rehana Malik

Biscot

Fazilat Ali-Khan (Independent) - 713 | Junaid Malik (Liberal Democrat) - 431 | Zanib Raja (Labour) - 643 | Tahmina Saleem (Labour) - 937 | Shahin Uddin (Liberal Democrat) - 525

Elected: Zanib Raja and Tahmina Saleem

Bramingham

Aziz Ambia (Conservative) - 1463 | Amin Bodrul (Labour) - 1268 | John Baker (Conservative) - 1529 | Desmond Billington (Labour) - 1279 | Mehmood Khan (Labour) - 1171 | Stuart Miller (Conservative) - 1601

Elected: Aziz Ambia, John Baker and Stuart Miller

Central

Belal Ahmed (Independent) -195 | Abid Aziz (Liberal Democrat) - 122 | Amir Aziz (Liberal Democrat) - 110 | Fatima Begum (Labour) - 626 | Mohammed Hanif (Labour) - 447 | Anwar Hussain (Independent) -78

Elected: Fatima Begum and Mohammed Hanif

Challney

Farzana Ahktar (Liberal Democrat) - 587 | Mohammed Javid (Liberal Democrat) - 654 | Basit Mahmood (Labour) - 1572 | Khtija Malik (Labour) -1,562 | Tom Shaw (Labour) - 1,546 | Shahid Zaman (Liberal Democrat) - 593

Elected: Basit Mahmood, Khtija Malik and Tom Shaw

DallowMohammed Farooq (Labour) - 1,101 | Abbas Hussain (Liberal Democrat) - 492 | Bashrat Hussain (Liberal Democrat) - 619 | Alia Khan (Labour) - 1,059

Elected: Mohammed Farooq and Alia Khan

High Town

Umme Ali (Labour) - 783 | John French (Independent) - 446 | Lesley Ann Hill (Conservative) - 231 | Mohammed Shahid (Independent) -294 | James Taylor (Labour) - 798

Elected: Umme Ali and James Taylor

Leagrave

Ifthekher Alom (Conservative) - 692 | James Fletcher (Reform) - 224 | Maria Lovell (Labour) - 1,020 | Malik Nikyalvi (Conservative) - 465 | Francis Steer (Labour) - 842

Elected: Maria Lovell and Francis Steer

Lewsey

Yarun Begum (Labour) – 912 | Edward Carpenter (Conservative) – 272 | Afia Parveen (Independent) – 142 | Hazel Simmons (Labour) – 1,008

Elected: Yarun Begum and Hazel Simmons

Poets

Taimoor Ali (Liberal Democrat) - 749 | Jacqui Burnett (Labour) - 919 | Aslam Khan (Labour) - 866 | Evaline Omondi (Liberal Democrat) - 692

Elected: Jacqui Burnett and Aslam Khan

Round Green

Zahoor Ahmed (Lib) - 799 | Saiful Choudhury (Con) - 160 | Gillian Fry (Lib) - 910 | Raja Khan (Lab) - 785 | Mohammed Shaikh (Con) - 136 | Yasmin Waheed (Lab) - 682

Elected: Zahoor Ahmed and Gillian Fry

Saints

Ghulam Abbas (Labour) - 1,594 | Baber Hussain (LibDem) - 1,078 | Saima Hussain (Labour) - 1,630 | Summara Khurshid (LibDem) - 1,187 | Anwar Malik (LibDem) - 1,202 | Shahanara Naser (Labour) - 1,525

Elected: Saima Hussain, Shahanara Naser and Ghulam Abbas

South

Deborah Abodunrin-olokode (Liberal Democrat) – 602 | David Agbley (Labour) - 589 | Charmaine Isles (Labour) - 645 | Steve Stephens (Liberal Democrat) - 710

Elected: Charmaine Isles and Steve Stephens

Stopsley

Imtiaz Ahmed (Lab) - 596 | Sadiqul Choudhury (Lab) - 593 | Shajarul Islam (Lab) - 629 | Nigel Marshall (Lib) - 2137 | Richard Underwood (Lib) - 2185 | David Wynn (Lib) - 2142

Elected: Nigel Marshall, Richard Underwood and David Wynn

Sundon Park

Masood Akhtar (Labour) - 630 | Deanne Johnson (Labour) - 722 | Clive Mead (Liberal Democrat) - 962 | Steve Moore (Liberal Democrat) - 1,010

Elected: Clive Mead and Steve Moore

Vauxhall

Shana Begum (Labour) - 422 | Lee Brigden (Liberal Democrat) - 868 | Terry Keens (Liberal Democrat) - 893 | Bobby Thomas (Labour) - 389

Elected: Lee Brigden and Terry Keens

Wigmore

Raja Ahmed (Labour) - 374 | Claire Gallagher (Liberal Democrat) - 1,809 | Barnes Mayunga (Labour) - 338 | Alan Skepelhorn (Liberal Democrat) - 1,760

Elected: Claire Gallagher and Alan Skepelhorn

Northwell

Babatunde Ajisola (Labour) – 1,306 | Ash Ali (Conservative) 520 | Jim Cohen (Reform) – 231 | Anwar Hussain (Independent) - 217 | Amy Nicholls (Labour) - 1,397 | Rob Roche (Labour) - 1,400 | Shashi Rudrangi (Conservative) - 482 | Philip Turner (Conservative) - 664

Elected: Babatunde Ajisola, Amy Nicholls and Rob Roche

