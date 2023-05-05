Local elections: Here are the results for each Luton ward
Counting started at the Inspire Village earlier this morning
Voters went to the polls yesterday (May 4) to make their voice heard in this year’s Luton Borough Council.
Forty-four seats across 19 wards were being fought by 103 candidates. And while other parts of the country held their counts well into the night, in Luton the count took place on May 5 in the Inspire Village. The ward of Farley was uncontested.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are the results so far:
Barnfield
Shahriar Ahmed (Labour) - 1174 | Amjid Ali (Lib Dem) - 1551 | Alex Dearden (Conservative) - 378 | Sam Deekue (Conservative) - 371 | David Franks (Lib Dem) - 1690 | Anwar Haque (Labour) - 932 | Zahid Mohmand (Conservative) - 274 | Jeff Petts (Lib Dem) - 1627 | Sameera Saleem (Labour) - 956
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected: Amjid Ali, David Franks and Jeff Petts
Beech Hill
Rumi Chowdhury (Labour) - 2158 | Javed Hussain (Labour) - 2127 | Ghulam Javed (LibDem) - 737 | Mahbubul Karim (LibDem) - 958 | Adrees Latif (LibDem) - 947 | Rehana Malik (Labour) - 1928
Elected: Rumi Chowdhury, Javed Hussain and Rehana Malik
Advertisement
Advertisement
Biscot
Fazilat Ali-Khan (Independent) - 713 | Junaid Malik (Liberal Democrat) - 431 | Zanib Raja (Labour) - 643 | Tahmina Saleem (Labour) - 937 | Shahin Uddin (Liberal Democrat) - 525
Elected: Zanib Raja and Tahmina Saleem
Bramingham
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aziz Ambia (Conservative) - 1463 | Amin Bodrul (Labour) - 1268 | John Baker (Conservative) - 1529 | Desmond Billington (Labour) - 1279 | Mehmood Khan (Labour) - 1171 | Stuart Miller (Conservative) - 1601
Elected: Aziz Ambia, John Baker and Stuart Miller
Central
Belal Ahmed (Independent) -195 | Abid Aziz (Liberal Democrat) - 122 | Amir Aziz (Liberal Democrat) - 110 | Fatima Begum (Labour) - 626 | Mohammed Hanif (Labour) - 447 | Anwar Hussain (Independent) -78
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected: Fatima Begum and Mohammed Hanif
Challney
Farzana Ahktar (Liberal Democrat) - 587 | Mohammed Javid (Liberal Democrat) - 654 | Basit Mahmood (Labour) - 1572 | Khtija Malik (Labour) -1,562 | Tom Shaw (Labour) - 1,546 | Shahid Zaman (Liberal Democrat) - 593
Elected: Basit Mahmood, Khtija Malik and Tom Shaw
Advertisement
Advertisement
DallowMohammed Farooq (Labour) - 1,101 | Abbas Hussain (Liberal Democrat) - 492 | Bashrat Hussain (Liberal Democrat) - 619 | Alia Khan (Labour) - 1,059
Elected: Mohammed Farooq and Alia Khan
High Town
Umme Ali (Labour) - 783 | John French (Independent) - 446 | Lesley Ann Hill (Conservative) - 231 | Mohammed Shahid (Independent) -294 | James Taylor (Labour) - 798
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected: Umme Ali and James Taylor
Leagrave
Ifthekher Alom (Conservative) - 692 | James Fletcher (Reform) - 224 | Maria Lovell (Labour) - 1,020 | Malik Nikyalvi (Conservative) - 465 | Francis Steer (Labour) - 842
Elected: Maria Lovell and Francis Steer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lewsey
Yarun Begum (Labour) – 912 | Edward Carpenter (Conservative) – 272 | Afia Parveen (Independent) – 142 | Hazel Simmons (Labour) – 1,008
Elected: Yarun Begum and Hazel Simmons
Poets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taimoor Ali (Liberal Democrat) - 749 | Jacqui Burnett (Labour) - 919 | Aslam Khan (Labour) - 866 | Evaline Omondi (Liberal Democrat) - 692
Elected: Jacqui Burnett and Aslam Khan
Round Green
Zahoor Ahmed (Lib) - 799 | Saiful Choudhury (Con) - 160 | Gillian Fry (Lib) - 910 | Raja Khan (Lab) - 785 | Mohammed Shaikh (Con) - 136 | Yasmin Waheed (Lab) - 682
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected: Zahoor Ahmed and Gillian Fry
Saints
Ghulam Abbas (Labour) - 1,594 | Baber Hussain (LibDem) - 1,078 | Saima Hussain (Labour) - 1,630 | Summara Khurshid (LibDem) - 1,187 | Anwar Malik (LibDem) - 1,202 | Shahanara Naser (Labour) - 1,525
Elected: Saima Hussain, Shahanara Naser and Ghulam Abbas
Advertisement
Advertisement
South
Deborah Abodunrin-olokode (Liberal Democrat) – 602 | David Agbley (Labour) - 589 | Charmaine Isles (Labour) - 645 | Steve Stephens (Liberal Democrat) - 710
Elected: Charmaine Isles and Steve Stephens
Stopsley
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imtiaz Ahmed (Lab) - 596 | Sadiqul Choudhury (Lab) - 593 | Shajarul Islam (Lab) - 629 | Nigel Marshall (Lib) - 2137 | Richard Underwood (Lib) - 2185 | David Wynn (Lib) - 2142
Elected: Nigel Marshall, Richard Underwood and David Wynn
Sundon Park
Masood Akhtar (Labour) - 630 | Deanne Johnson (Labour) - 722 | Clive Mead (Liberal Democrat) - 962 | Steve Moore (Liberal Democrat) - 1,010
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elected: Clive Mead and Steve Moore
Vauxhall
Shana Begum (Labour) - 422 | Lee Brigden (Liberal Democrat) - 868 | Terry Keens (Liberal Democrat) - 893 | Bobby Thomas (Labour) - 389
Elected: Lee Brigden and Terry Keens
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wigmore
Raja Ahmed (Labour) - 374 | Claire Gallagher (Liberal Democrat) - 1,809 | Barnes Mayunga (Labour) - 338 | Alan Skepelhorn (Liberal Democrat) - 1,760
Elected: Claire Gallagher and Alan Skepelhorn
Northwell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Babatunde Ajisola (Labour) – 1,306 | Ash Ali (Conservative) 520 | Jim Cohen (Reform) – 231 | Anwar Hussain (Independent) - 217 | Amy Nicholls (Labour) - 1,397 | Rob Roche (Labour) - 1,400 | Shashi Rudrangi (Conservative) - 482 | Philip Turner (Conservative) - 664
Elected: Babatunde Ajisola, Amy Nicholls and Rob Roche