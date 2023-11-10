Local MP Visits Students at Priory Academy, Dunstable as part of UK Parliament Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday 9th November, the MASt and Junior Leadership Team were delighted to have the opportunity to meet with the local MP for South West Bedfordshire, Andrew Selous, who joined them for a discussion on all things leadership and to share his insights and experiences in his role.
The students had the chance to pose challenging questions and learn about the local political issues affecting the young people of Dunstable today.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Head Boy, Anwar Ben Karoum and Head Girl, Laura Timis, said of the event:
“We’ve really enjoyed learning about Parliament and the roles of and MP and getting to understand why engaging with politics is important for future voters. The visit from Mr Selous was really inspiring and he helped us to understand more about how our MPs represent us in our local area. ”
Andrew Selous, MP said of his visit:
“I really enjoyed coming back to Priory Academy to talk to the students about democracy and government. Young people usually have very perceptive questions, which I enjoyed responding to, and I’m grateful to teachers and staff at Priory Academy who take the citizenship part of the curriculum, so seriously."