Local MP Visits Students at Priory Academy, Dunstable as part of UK Parliament Week

In recognition of UK Parliament Week (6th-12th November 2023) students from Year 5-Year 11 at Priory Academy, Dunstable, spent the week learning about the Houses of Parliament and how laws are made. As part of this, they were visited by their local MP, Andrew Selous.

On Thursday 9th November, the MASt and Junior Leadership Team were delighted to have the opportunity to meet with the local MP for South West Bedfordshire, Andrew Selous, who joined them for a discussion on all things leadership and to share his insights and experiences in his role.

The students had the chance to pose challenging questions and learn about the local political issues affecting the young people of Dunstable today.

The Head Boy, Anwar Ben Karoum and Head Girl, Laura Timis, said of the event:

Students at Priory Academy meet with Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire

“We’ve really enjoyed learning about Parliament and the roles of and MP and getting to understand why engaging with politics is important for future voters. The visit from Mr Selous was really inspiring and he helped us to understand more about how our MPs represent us in our local area. ”

Andrew Selous, MP said of his visit: