Luton Borough Council receives £7.7m funding to make buildings carbon neutral

Around 20 schools and community centres are set to benefit from the scene, alongside some of the council’s corporate sites.

The funds will be put directly towards new LED lighting and replacing gas heating with heat pumps, both of which will be controlled by sensors.

The council says the grant will help to ensure its buildings are carbon neutral by 2040.

Cllr Tom Shaw portfolio holder for climate change, said: ‘“Tackling climate change is a priority for us. This is excellent news as the grant funding enables us to move away from traditional fossil-fuel heating systems, making these buildings more energy efficient and reducing our carbon output.

“It will not only contribute to our climate change strategy goals, taking a step further towards achieving our 2040 carbon-neutral goal and creating a cleaner, greener, healthier and more sustainable Luton, but it will introduce significant energy saving measures”.

Critics have targeted the council for leaving out Bushmead and Raynham Way community centres from the scheme. Since 2016, the two centres have been managed by residential groups who have organised their funding and activities, even though the buildings are still owned by the council.

“Both Bushmead and Raynham Way centres are doing well, providing a home for more activities than ever they did when they were council-run,” says Liberal Democrat leader on the council, Cllr David Franks.

“The Labour council made sure we did not find out about this funding stream until it was too late to include Bushmead and Raynham Way centres. It’s nothing less than a kick in the teeth for the residents’ groups who have worked so hard get the centres running so well.

“Both have antiquated heating systems in need of updating and both would have benefitted hugely if allowed to be included. Instead they, and their local Councillors, were not told about this grant funding application until it was too late.