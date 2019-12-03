Luton Conservative MP candidate praises Boris Johnson for apologising over Tory Islamophobia

The Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Luton South has praised Boris Johnson for apologising to the Muslim community for Islamophobia in the party.

Luton South candidate Parvez Akhtar had previously called on the Prime Minister to apologise to Muslim women for his past comments as well as for an external inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

Parvez Akhtar

Mr Akhtar said: “As you know the Prime Minister has apologised for any hurt caused to individuals from Islamophobia within the Conservative Party and I would like to commend him for his courage in saying sorry.

"My open letter was not designed to embarrass the Prime Minister but I was merely expressing the sentiments of people whom I hope to represent.

"I hope the people of Luton are reassured that I will be robust and strong champions of issues that matter to them independent of Party politics when ever necessary.

"The apology from the Prime Minister is more generous then what the leader of the opposition has managed in relation to anti-Semitism. Had Mr Corbyn been as gracious perhaps Gavin Shuker and others would have remained Labour MPs.”