Luton council leader to give evidence to House of Lords about impact of Covid-19 on town

Luton Borough Council leader, Cllr Hazel Simmons, will give evidence to the House of Lords tomorrow (Tuesday) about the impact of Covid-19

Cllr Hazel Simmons is one of three council leaders in the UK who will give evidence to the Lords' Covid-19 select committee tomorrow (Tuesday).

The committee is continuing its inquiry into the long-term consequences of the pandemic for towns and cities across the country, and how these might change priorities for their future.

Also giving evidence is Cllr Stephen Martin, mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, and Cllr Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council.

A House of Lords' spokesman said: "The session will also explore how the pandemic’s impact on towns and cities will affect different communities, impact existing inequalities and risk creating new inequalities."

Themes for discussion include:

> The biggest long-term consequences of the pandemic for towns and cities;

> The changes made to the long-term plans and priorities for individual towns and cities to tackle the impacts of the pandemic;

> The long-term vision for high streets;

> Any exciting changes or innovations that may help to regenerate towns and cities post-pandemic;

> The potential for the pandemic to exacerbate existing inequalities or create new inequalities; and