Luton council wants your views on polling station locations and accessibility

Polling station

As Luton council reviews its polling stations and districts, voters are asked to give their views on the locations and accessibility of the current polling stations in the town.

People have until the end of October to submit their thoughts. The council say polling stations should have: disabled access and disabled parking, adequate lighting at night, even surfaces, parking for staff and voters. Views shared with the council will form a report which will be given to Admin & Regulation Committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Returning Officer, Robin Porter, said: “For democracy to work it is vital that everyone who has the right to vote should be able to do so with minimum fuss. The aim of this consultation is to make it as easy as possible for each individual to have their say – irrespective of who they are.”