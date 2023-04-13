News you can trust since 1891
Luton elections: Key deadlines to know ahead of May polling day - including last date to register to vote or apply for photo ID

Polling day is on May 4

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

With the Luton Borough Council elections less than a month away, here are all the deadlines to know about:

Anyone who wants to vote needs to register before Monday, April 17. If you haven’t registered to vote, click here.

People wanting to vote by post must fill out an application before Tuesday, April 18 at 5pm to be able to vote in May. The application can be found here.

The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.
The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.
Those who may be away, have medical conditions or have other reasons, can still vote by asking a trusted person to do it on their behalf. The deadline for proxy voting is April 25 at 5pm. The application can be found here.

This year’s election will be different with voters required to bring photo ID to be able to vote for their councillors. Don’t have a photo ID? You have until April 25 at 5pm to apply for a voter authority certificate to show at the polling station.

Unsure who to vote for? Find all the candidates for Luton here.

