An environmental group is calling on residents to tell MP candidates about the green issues affecting them at a ‘meet the candidates’ event in Luton next week.

Members of the public are invited to come along and pose questions about the environmental issues that matter to them at Hightown Methodist Church from 5.30pm to 8pm on June 25.