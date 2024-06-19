Luton Friends of the Earth invites public to quiz MP candidates on green issues at High Town meeting
An environmental group is calling on residents to tell MP candidates about the green issues affecting them at a ‘meet the candidates’ event in Luton next week.
Members of the public are invited to come along and pose questions about the environmental issues that matter to them at Hightown Methodist Church from 5.30pm to 8pm on June 25.
Louise Brown from Luton Friends of the Earth said: “Everyone who comes will be able to hear exactly where each candidate stands on green issues facing Luton.”