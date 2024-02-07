Luton North MP calls knife crime ‘national crisis’ in Parliament debate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton North MP has called knife crime a “national crisis” during a debate in Parliament, highlighting the spate of stabbings in Luton last year.

Sarah Owen MP urged the government to tackle the issue “at the source” in her speech. Speaking in a House of Commons debate on tackling knife crime, she mentioned that in September 2023 alone, Luton saw five stabbings, one of which lead to the “heartbreaking death of 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana”.

Drawing attention to the 2021 killing of 16-year-old Humza Hussain, also from Luton, Owen argued that the issue requires urgent reform of the support available to young people. She said: “We know the lessons that need to be learned. The cure is all the things that have been stripped from our communities over the last 14 years: decent community policing, youth centres, decent schools, Sure Start centres, decent housing, mental health support, tackling poverty.”

Sarah Owen MP in the House of Commons. Picture: Cameron Scheijde

Luton organisations Wingman Mentors and Boxing Saves Lives were also mentioned for their work preventing young men and boys falling into a lifestyle of crime.

Owen said: “There is no doubt that knife crime is a national crisis. It is a scourge on our society and it has tragic and often fatal consequences. Unfortunately, we know the impact of this all to too well in Luton.

“Too often, nothing is done when there are signs that a young person is getting into trouble, being groomed by gangs, or falling into danger online. When teenagers say they do not feel safe, or that they are struggling themselves with trauma or abuse, no one listens and no help is provided.

“Far too many young boys are being exposed to violence and fear from a very young age – and the Government needs to take urgent action to address this.”