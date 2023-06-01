MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen, has called on SKF to talk with trade unions after it announced plans to close its factory in the town, putting the jobs of 300 people at risk.

Yesterday (May 31), the roller bearings manufacturer revealed its plans to move its operations to Poland, with full closure expected by the end of 2024.

Sarah said: “This is a blow for our town and regional economy and especially for the workers whose jobs are now under threat.”

She added: “Luton has a proud manufacturing history and I urge company bosses and government ministers to do all they can to ensure our town has a manufacturing future as strong as its past.”

The company has been in the town for over 110 years, but manufacturing in Luton would be scaled down if plans are approved. The move to a factory in Poznan in Poland would be followed by the closure of its Sundon Park Road manufacturing site. SKF said it would keep its UK headquarters in the town, which employs 70 people.

The MP said: “I sincerely hope the bosses as SKF work constructively with trade unions to respect that longstanding connection to our town.”

Acting president for the industrial region of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Aldo Cedrone, said: “Although it is a difficult decision to make, this is an important step in securing our long-term competitiveness on the European markets.”