Luton North MP has grilled media bosses and urged them to not move jobs “out of reach” of talented young people in the town.

At Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee hearing, Sarah Owen spoke to senior BBC staff, including Director-General Tim Davie, about inclusion and accessibility in the media, arguing that “a more diverse nation deserves a more diverse national broadcaster”. She also urged them to ensure opportunities and apprenticeships are truly open to “all backgrounds”.

In response to Owen’s questioning, Davie conceded that socio-economic diversity and inclusion targets in the BBC’s apprenticeship scheme were not being met. He said: “If there is one area I want to see more of in the apprentice schemes, I would like us to do better in [socio-economic diversity].”

Owen speaking during the Committee meeting. Picture: UK Parliament

Owen pressed the BBC to ensure that there is a “pipeline of talent” for people “across the UK” to get involved. She mentioned that for Luton’s young people to work in local news, they would have to commute to BBC East’s headquarters in Norwich.

The impact of cuts and mergers in BBC local news risks not just moving jobs out of the local area, said Owen, but also cutting vulnerable people from news, with 80 per centof BBC local radio listeners over 55.

A ‘digital only’ approach pursued through cuts to local radio may alienate these listeners and risk the BBC’s purpose as a ‘public service broadcaster’, argued Owen. She said: “During COVID, radio was particularly vital for keeping people connected, and for public health, and a large number of radio news consumers are vulnerable people with protected characteristics.”

After the session, Owen said: “Every week I meet bright, talented young people interested in broadcasting who would be a real asset to the BBC – but with the closures of local radio stations and studios these jobs are moving out of reach.