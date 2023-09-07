News you can trust since 1891
Luton North MP Sarah Owen reappointed as Shadow Minister for Local Government, Faith and Communities

Angela Rayner gave the MP an expansion on her remit
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
The MP for Luton North has been reappointed as Shadow Minister for Local Government, Faith and Communities, after Labour’s reshuffle last week.

It was confirmed by Shadow Secretary for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Angela Rayner, today (September 7) that Sarah Owen MP would take on her expanded remit, which now includes communities.

Owen spent nearly two years serving in Lisa Nandy’s Shadow Levelling Up department. On X, Rayner wrote that she was “delighted” to have Owen continuing her work in this larger role.

Sarah Owen, Luton North MPSarah Owen, Luton North MP
Sarah Owen MP said: “I am thrilled to continue my work in this fantastic team, headed up by Angela Rayner. As Labour’s Shadow Minister for Local Government, Faith and Communities I am committed to supporting local leaders – as well as working closely with our faith groups and other diverse communities in Luton and beyond.

“Local Governments have had their budgets decimated after 13 years of Tory austerity and mismanagement. We are seeing the effects of this in every town centre and high street, every nursery, every library and leisure centre in the country."

She added: “I will continue to champion our local authorities as the best-placed deliverers of change in their areas. Labour remains the Party of Local Government, and May’s election results showed the public agree.

“As bills are rising, wages falling and jobs are being cut across the country, every household is desperate for a general election and a fresh start. I’m looking forward to the fight with this brilliant team.”

