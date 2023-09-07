Watch more videos on Shots!

The MP for Luton North has been reappointed as Shadow Minister for Local Government, Faith and Communities, after Labour’s reshuffle last week.

It was confirmed by Shadow Secretary for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Angela Rayner, today (September 7) that Sarah Owen MP would take on her expanded remit, which now includes communities.

Owen spent nearly two years serving in Lisa Nandy’s Shadow Levelling Up department. On X, Rayner wrote that she was “delighted” to have Owen continuing her work in this larger role.

Sarah Owen, Luton North MP

Sarah Owen MP said: “I am thrilled to continue my work in this fantastic team, headed up by Angela Rayner. As Labour’s Shadow Minister for Local Government, Faith and Communities I am committed to supporting local leaders – as well as working closely with our faith groups and other diverse communities in Luton and beyond.

“Local Governments have had their budgets decimated after 13 years of Tory austerity and mismanagement. We are seeing the effects of this in every town centre and high street, every nursery, every library and leisure centre in the country."

She added: “I will continue to champion our local authorities as the best-placed deliverers of change in their areas. Labour remains the Party of Local Government, and May’s election results showed the public agree.

