Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton North MP has slammed the government, saying it is leaving working people in the town “worse off and paying the heavy price for Conservative economic failure”, after today’s budget.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p cut in National Insurance and an extension to the freeze in fuel duty, at a cost of £15 billion. Ms Owen said: “People in Luton North won’t be fooled with being given a fiver when they’ve had £30 taken off them”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the last election in December 2019, there have been 25 tax rises, and calculations by the Resolution Foundation show that the lowest paid will be out of pocket by another £500 after the budget.

Sarah Owen MP during Prime Minister's Questions. UK Parliament / Maria Unger

Last month the UK economy formally fell into recession, after seven consecutive quarters with no growth in GDP per capita. Ms Owen questioned the Prime Minister on this economic stagnation during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) last week.

Speaking after the budget, Sarah Owen said: “People watching the Budget today will be asking themselves if they are better off than they were fourteen years ago - and the answer is no. From dodgy PPE deals to Liz Truss’s disastrous days as Prime Minister - people in Luton North have been paying a heavy price for Conservative economic failure.

“This Budget has left everyone wanting. Nothing on social care, nothing on the shortage of doctor appointments or dentists, and nothing on how the country will get out of a recession which has Rishi Sunak’s name all over it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We need a sensible, sustainable plan for growth – one that will end in-work poverty, and give towns like Luton the brighter future we deserve and importantly, a say over that future.

“Unfortunately, nothing in this budget will make a meaningful change for people in Luton North.”