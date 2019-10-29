Luton South MP Gavin Shuker confirms he will stand if a general election is called

MP for Luton South Gavin Shuker has confirmed he will stand as an independent if a general election is called.

MPs are currently debating the timetable for a bill to hold a general election in December.

MP Gavin Shuker

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced this morning that the party would back an early general election.

Mr Shuker said: "I will be an Independent candidate in the forthcoming general election for Luton South.

"Luton has always been my home, and it has been an honour to be its voice in parliament since 2010.

"Like thousands of others in Luton, I believe we can do better than a choice between Jeremy Corbyn’s hard-left candidate; and a Tory who backs Boris’ hard-Brexit that will hurt our town.

"If you feel that this choice is no choice at all, I ask you to lend me your vote."

Luton North MP Kelvin Hopkins is currently serving as an independent after being suspended by the Labour Party over harassment claims. The Luton News has approached Mr Hopkins' office for comment.