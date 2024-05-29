Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both of Luton’s Labour MPs will be defending their seats at this year’s general election in July.

But the Luton South constituency of former borough councillor Rachel Hopkins has been modified under a national boundary review.

Its name has now changed to Luton South and South Bedfordshire to acknowledge these alterations, with the Caddington and Eaton Bray wards in Central Bedfordshire also included in the constituency.

Speaking as the campaign trail began, she said: “This election is a chance to turn the page on 14 years of failure and chart a new course for the country.

Rachel Hopkins MP

“During the past 14 years of Conservative mismanagement, Britain’s economy hasn’t grown enough.

“Its public services have declined, and tax rises and soaring bills have squeezed household incomes. We’ve felt the consequences of this here in Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

“It’s time to stop the chaos, turn the page and start to rebuild. And the only way to bring about this change is by electing a Labour government.”

Ms Hopkins has been the Member of Parliament for the area since 2019.

In her statement, she continued: “Labour’s first steps in government will focus on delivering economic stability, cutting NHS waiting times, launching a new border security command, setting up Great British Energy, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and recruiting new teachers.

“I’ll be campaigning across Luton South and South Bedfordshire during the coming weeks to earn the people’s trust and secure a Labour government.”