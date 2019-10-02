Lutonians walk together on International Peace Day

The 23rd Luton Annual Peace Walk coincided this year with the International Peace Day.

Nearly 200 people from different backgrounds joined the day, including the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and chair of the United Nations Association (UNA Luton) Dr Nazia Khanum OBE, DL, The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Meryl Dolling, Kelvin Hopkins, MP for Luton North, Bishop of Bedford Revd Richard Atkinson OBE, Prof Zafar Khan, chair of the Luton Council of Faiths, and the Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahir Malik.

Seven schools, namely Chantry Primary Academy, Southfield Primary, Whitefield Primary, Sacred Heart Primary, Ramridge Primary, Hillborough Junior and Bushmead Primary School added to the vibrancy of the day.

Sacred Heart Primary School children led those present in a heart-focused meditation by HeartMath followed by Southfield Primary School performing a circle dance of breath and energy.

The day also saw students from Ashcroft High School sharing their experiences of the feast programme on guidelines for dialogue.

This year’s International Peace Day was themed around climate change and this was expressed in the school art competition, exhibited on the day at St Luke’s Church. Walkers visited St Luke’s Church, Hockwell Ring Mosque, St Luke’s Methodist Church and Al Hikmah Prayer Hall.

Pauline Cutting, an active member in the community, was recognised by the mayor for her years of contribution to community service.

St Martin De Porres School was the winner of this year’s artwork competition, and Southfield Primary schools and Ramridge were runners up.

The judges, who were from Luton Council of Faiths, Luton Culture, Grassroots Programme, the Standing Advisory Council on Religious Education (SACRE) and Near Neighbours Luton, also highly commended Chantry Primary School.