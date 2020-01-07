Mayor of Houghton Regis steps down amid family dispute

The Mayor of Houghton Regis is stepping down after becoming embroiled in a family dispute involving police and social services.

Cllr Martin Kennedy is the current Mayor of Houghton Regis but is engaged in a row over the care of his elderly father.

Mayor of Houghton Regis, Cllr Martin Kennedy

In a statement, he said: “I have been extremely proud to have represented the people of Houghton Regis for the last five years as a town councillor and was honoured to become the Mayor in May 2019.

“However, due to unfortunate family circumstances, I now find myself in a conflict with Central Beds Council and Bedfordshire Police regarding the safeguarding of my 87-year-old father and feel that I must step down at this time.

“It is not right that the citizens of Houghton Regis, the amazing officers of Houghton Regis Town Council or individual police officers or Central Beds Council employees be affected by this, especially as they have been so tremendously supportive of me through difficult times.

“This conflict is purely between me and the management of these two extremely important and powerful authorities.

“Although I am stepping down as Mayor, I will remain an active and enthusiastic councillor for Houghton Regis and hope to continue to contribute to the future of this fantastic town.

“I wish the new Mayor all the best and know that they will do an amazing job for the people.

“Thank you for all your support.”

Central Beds Council and Beds Police stated they did not wish to comment publicly about the family's situation.

A new Mayor will be elected following a meeting of Houghton Regis Town Council on January 20.