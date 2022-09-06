Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries quits Cabinet
It’s rumoured she may be given a peerage by Johnson
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:34 am
Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has stood down as culture secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10.
Dorries – who had backed Liz Truss during the leadership election – had been asked to remain in post but in her resignation letter said she felt she was “better placed to support” Truss from the backbenches.
It’s heavily rumoured Dorries could be given a peerage by Johnson, triggering a by-election in the Mid Bedfordshire constituency.