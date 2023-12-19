Andrea Leadsom met with South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, at Dunstable South Children's Centre on Thursday (December 14) to see the work done by staff and volunteers to help children in the town have a positive start to life. The MP for South Northamptonshire spoke to parents, staff and volunteers about the facility on Oakwood Avenue.

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, who accompanied her on the visit said: “I spend an enormous amount of time fighting for healthcare provision for my constituents, so it was good to have the minister with us to show her what is working well and what our challenges are in this area which has seen huge housing growth.”