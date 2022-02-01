Minute's silence and series of tributes to one of Luton's 'most ardent supporters'

A minute's silence was held at a Luton Borough Council meeting following the death of long-serving politician Lord William “Bill” McKenzie, who died in December.

Mayor and Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain led a series of tributes, saying: "The late Lord McKenzie first served as a councillor from 1976 to 1992.

"He returned in 1999 serving another six years, including a period as leader of the council. Bill, as he was fondly known, was one of the town's most ardent supporters.

Lord William “Bill” McKenzie, who died in December

"In a local political career, spanning more than 40 years, his warm approachable manner and dedication to Luton meant he secured a place of deep lasting affection throughout the town.

"Bill was respected by all members in this chamber and his peers in the House of Lords. He was simply Bill, the most decent man I've met in my life."

Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons described him as "not just a colleague, he was a friend."

Referring to her "great sadness", she told the January 25 meeting: "He was very loyal. He had a wicked sense of humour.

"He was very kind and considerate, spending his entire life doing what he could for the people of this town, whether as a ward councillor, as leader of the council or indeed as a peer of the realm.

"I'll miss his help and advice a great deal, and his company. I'm sure our thoughts are with Diane and his family at this very sad time."

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks said he "enjoyed working with Bill over many years".

Labour Lewsey councillor Aslam Khan got to know him while election campaigning, saying: "He was one of those leaders who encouraged residents to participate in the democratic process, a very pleasant man.

"A man of knowledge and of passion, and most important of all a Lutonian at heart. He respected people, and that's why he got respect back. We'll miss him dearly."

Conservative Bramingham councillor Gilbert Campbell said: "I first met Bill when I joined the council in 2003 and although we were on different sides I could talk to him.

"But the best time was when he'd left the council we met up and had some very good conversations."

Describing him as "my mentor", Labour South councillor Javeria Hussain said: "It's very sad to lose Lord McKenzie. He encouraged me.

"One of the things we shared was a passion for sports, especially cricket and a love for Luton Town Football Club.

"The town has lost someone who was very supportive and proud of Luton. Prayers and condolences to all his friends, of which there are many, and to Lady Di McKenzie."

Labour Lewsey councillor Jacqui Burnett explained: "Having spoken to people within the Caribbean and African community in Luton, many have very fond memories of him.

"When they've approached him for support to develop new services which were cultural-specific he was also welcoming and tried his best.

"I know Diane will be missing her best friend."

Labour Leagrave councillor Waheed Akbar said: "When he was council leader he was very supportive. He was accessible to everyone, no matter what time you called him.

"He was a professional politician. Bill will be missed by us and Luton as a whole."

Labour Challney councillor and former mayor Tahir Malik added: "He was a very caring, humble person. He supported all my charity events in 2019/20."