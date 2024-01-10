Rachel Hopkins MP. Picture: Nikki Powell

Luton South MP, Rachel Hopkins MP has voted in support of a motion in the House of Commons that Labour hopes will rescue NHS dentistry, as patients struggled to see a dentist.

The vote came as new figures revealed that of the 15 dental surgeries that have provided a recent update in Luton, 14 are not currently accepting any new adult patients. Data collated from NHS dental practice updates found 93 per cent of Luton’s NHS dental surgeries turning people away.

Labour’s parliamentary motion proposed that there should be 700,000 more urgent dentistry appointments, incentives to recruit dentists to the areas which need them most, supervised toothbrushing in schools for three to five-year-olds and reform of the NHS dental contract to make sure that everyone who needs a dentist can get to see one.

The party says it would fund the plan by abolishing the non-dom tax status – individuals who live in the UK but claim tax on their permanent place of residence abroad.

Rachel Hopkins MP, Member of Parliament for Luton South, said: "After 14 years of managed decline of NHS dentistry by the Conservative government, patients in Luton South and across Bedfordshire are finding it impossible to see a dentist.

“The Conservatives think that people should just accept the poor service we have today. After another five years of the Conservatives, we may see NHS dentistry gone for good.