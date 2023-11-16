New broadband network rolls out across county as Andrew Selous MP meets engineers in Dunstable
South West Bedfordshire MP has met with broadband engineers as Openreach rolls out a new fibre network across the area.
Andrew Selous MP was given a tour of Dunstable telephone exchange to see the team install the new Ultrafast Full Fibre cables.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The MP tried his hand at the art of fibre splicing – where two ends of fibre optic glass cable are fused together, despite being no wider than a human hair.
Andrew Selous MP said: “I’m pleased to see the progress being made by Openreach to deliver full fibre across my constituency and the rest of the region. It’s vital that local people take advantage of this new technology as it becomes available.
“This is a significant local investment and great news for people living and working here in Bedfordshire – in both our urban and rural communities.
“I look forward to even more progress being made so that all of my constituents can have the best access to digital services for employment, education and entertainment, as soon as possible.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kieran Wines, Openreach’s regional director in the East, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to give Andrew a tour of our ultrafast network and explain more about the build. Our engineers work hard every day to keep communities connected, and it was great to be able to share the challenges and realities of delivering this technology.
“I would urge everyone in the local area to keep an eye on the build locally to see when full fibre is available to them.”