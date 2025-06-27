New Luton mayor becomes youngest ever citizen of borough after official ceremony

The youngest ever Luton Mayor Amy Nicholls says she looks forward to giving the town’s youth “a platform” during her year as first citizen of the borough.

Labour Northwell councillor Amy Nicholls, aged 30, received the robes and chain of office at the local authority’s annual mayor-making ceremony in the Town Hall, last night (Thursday).

A former Luton Sixth Form College student, councillor Nicholls was first elected to serve on the council in September 2018 representing Limbury ward. Labour Saints councillor Shahanara Naser is the deputy mayor for 2025/26.

Speaking to the local democracy reporting service, after the formal investiture ceremony, councillor Nicholls admitted: “I’m nervous, but it’s going to be really interesting.

Luton Mayor Amy Nicholls. Picture: LDRS

“It’s a good opportunity to meet many new people and it’s also a very important civic role promoting the town and being the first citizen. The way I see being mayor is that it’s a public duty really.”

Asked about being the youngest mayor, she said: “Yes, I believe I am, which is nice. It’s important to have young people represented in our council chamber and I’m really looking forward to having two youth councillors shadow me this year, giving our young people a platform.

“I’ve met both of them already and they’re excellent. I’m hopeful that I’ll get plenty out of it, not just them, and I know I will. It’s so important we’ve a youth council and they’re so engaged. I’m always amazed by how thoughtful and intelligent they all are.

“I wouldn’t say being the youngest Luton mayor surprised me. But it’s always been a role for which councillors in general need a level of [local authority] service, so it’s often filled by slightly older people just because of the nature of the position.

“I’m about a month into it now and I’ve attended some really interesting events and met some really lovely people,” she explained. “There’s been a vast range of activities, from celebrating Bangladeshi curries to enjoying partying at Luton Pride.

“It’s a wild ride and I’m really looking forward to the vast range of communities, people and events which I’ll have the chance to attend in the year ahead.”

Asked whether she would draw on the experience of previous mayors or whether she would stamp her own character on the role, councillor Nicholls replied: “I think it’s always a bit of both.

“We’re all colleagues and everyone talks to each other. There’s a level of experience you get from talking to colleagues. At the same time you need to throw yourself in the deep end.

“There’s also an excellent team of mayor’s support staff, who tell me where to be and what to do.”

On her chosen charities, she added: “I wanted to select charities which reflect public service, particularly around keeping our communities safe and well, but also highlight volunteering.

“So I’ve chosen the local branch of the Samaritans, which provides an important public service, while the East of England Ambulance Service first responders are an excellent group of volunteers few people will know about until they need them, and there’s the Bedfordshire branch of the Fire Fighters’ Charity, again some of the ultimate public servants.”