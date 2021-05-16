Over 1,000 protestors in Luton town centre rally for Palestine

Over 1,000 protesters gathered in Luton town centre

Airstrikes on the Gaza strip have entered their seventh consecutive day, with over 170 Palestinians killed in the past week.

The violence began with the forced eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem. It was followed by a raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in which Israeli police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades.

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet later today (Sunday) in a bid to resolve one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the region in years.

Protesters demanded a Palestinian flag be flown on the town hall

In Luton, over 1,000 people attended the 'Palestine Demonstration' outside Luton Town Hall on Friday afternoon.

Protesters demanded the council fly a Palestinian flag on the town hall and also called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to strongly condemn the Israeli attacks and forced evictions of Palestinians.

The protest was organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War Coalition, Friends of Al Aqsa, Luton Council of Mosques, Luton Friends of Palestine, Luton Sunni Council of Mosques and Socialist Worker.

Speakers included Attiq Malik, Luton North MP Sarah Owen & Luton South MP Rachel Hopkin.

Protesters call for the recognition of a Palestinian state

MP Rachel Hopkins stated: "I was proud to speak at today's Luton demo against the abuses in Israel and Palestine. There's no justification for such violent, traumatic attacks.

"The UK Government must act to end the abuses and to uphold Palestinian's human rights.

"I will keep advocating for peace and Palestinian statehood."

A further rally is expected to take place at 3pm today (Sunday) outside the town hall.

One organiser said: "Over 200 Palestinians have been wounded and many innocent victims including children have been killed in Israeli airstrikes.