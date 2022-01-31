Painfully slow progress on Luton Railway Station renovation

A first phase of renovating Luton railway station could be complete by the end of March 2024, a meeting heard.

But progress is painfully slow, with key decisions still to be approved, the borough council was told.

A review over funding the project was scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020.

Inevitably the pandemic has delayed the schedule, although a social media post at the weekend (Jan 29) reveals "a new external clock at the station".

Liberal Democrat Crawley councillor Terry Keens enquired about the latest situation two years ago, to be informed a number of options were discussed for the first phase of improvements, including lifts and stairs to all platforms.

Councillor Keens asked how talks are going for an update and modernisation of Luton railway station, at a council meeting on Tuesday. (Jan 25)

Portfolio holder for regeneration and Labour Farley councillor Sian Goding replied: "That's a subject that's very close to my heart.

Luton Railway Station

"I'm sure you're aware that it was recently raised at the Houses of Parliament by Labour Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins and I'm grateful for her action there.

"The council has been meeting regularly with Govia Thameslink Railway, the Department for Transport (DfT) and Network Rail to bottom out delivering the access improvements.

"This is so everyone can freely access all platforms regardless of their need, and that comes under the programme Access for All.

"We last met with them on December 1 to discuss Network Rail's options appraisal for solutions at the station.

"The company's gone away and is progressing more detailed designs it wants to consider with its delivery team," she explained. "And once that's complete the project still has to be approved by the DfT.

"It's by no means a given that it's going to happen. It should happen under the Access for All arrangements, but it's still subject to successful completion of the design and obtaining those necessary approvals.

"That's not down to us. It's the DfT. The whole group are aiming to deliver the works by the end of March 2024.

"But regarding a more significant revamp we want to see a better station as a whole, not just the access to the platforms.

"I think everyone has seen the videos or been there when the rain has been pouring on their head and the grotty stairs. People know what that station is like.

"And we continue to discuss the ideas of improving that through that regeneration. However, there's the cost of it and the complexity of it, which is quite a big barrier for us.

"It will require suitable funding sources and agreement from relevant key stakeholders," she added.