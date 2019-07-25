People Power Passion comes alive in Luton

More than 1,500 people flocked to the town centre on Friday night to witness the People Power Passion outdoor spectacular, featuring 100 local performers and artists from Luton and celebrating the centenary of the Peace Day riots.

The event, which comprised music and dance representing Luton’s vibrant and diverse communities, was an explosion of colour and sound, combined with powerful messages around social involvement.

Credit: June Essex.

Performers included UK Decay, Ilyssa Elektra, Gospel artist Andrew Parkes, Osagyefo, UKCCA, Jazz Flavourz, Tinker’s Lane, Kadam Dance and Next Generation Youth Theatre, to name a few. Local spoken word artist Lee Nelson began the celebrations with a powerful poem about the Peace Day riots.

Cllr Rachel Hopkins, portfolio holder for culture, said: “I know the weather unfortunately impacted on attendance, but it was fantastic to see so many local people come to watch the outdoor spectacular. Its success was the result of hours and hours of hard work by local artists, performers and the organisers.

“We delivered an event that showed Luton as the exciting and vibrant town it actually is, while recognising the remarkable events of the Peace Day riots 100 years ago. We’re confident that this was a powerful demonstration of what we can achieve as a town, working together towards our ambitions for City of Culture.“

To find out more about People Power Passion, including the next events, visit website at www.peoplepowerpassion.co.uk

