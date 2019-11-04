Rachel Hopkins selected by Labour to fight for Luton South in general election

Cllr Rachel Hopkins has been selected as Labour's candidate for Luton South in the general election on December 12.

Cllr Hopkins, who represents High Town ward and is the council's portfolio holder for health, was chosen by members of the Luton South constituency Labour Party (CLP) on Friday.

Cllr Hopkins (centre) at her campaign launch yesterday

She tweeted: "It is an absolute privilege to be selected as the UK Labour candidate for Luton South, where I grew up and still live."

Senior Labour figures including shadow education secretary Angela Rayner congratulated Cllr Hopkins on her nomination.

Cllr Sian Timoney, deputy leader of Luton Borough Council, tweeted: "Delighted that Rachel Hopkins has been selected to be our Luton South candidate in the election.

"Great news for Luton people to have a hugely competent, passionate Lutonian to represent them."

Cllr Hopkins is the daughter of outgoing Luton North MP Kelvin Hopkins.

Current Luton South MP Gavin Shuker is standing as an independent after quitting the Labour Party earlier this year.