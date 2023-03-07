Roads minister visits Hockliffe A5 on fact finding tour
He found out about speed cameras and EV vehicle charging
Roads and buses Minister Richard Holden visited Hockliffe last week to learn about average speed measures and visit the site of the new A5 renewable electricity bus and EV charging station.
The MP came to see where the new National Highways average speed cameras will be installed, and visited the site of the new electric bus and vehicle charging station further up the A5.
South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous said: “I was very pleased to welcome the minister to my constituency to see the needs of Hockliffe residents and the great investment for the future which will be delivered later this year.”
Heath and Reach Central Bedfordshire councillor Mark Versallion said: “In my continuing efforts to get Hockliffe’s section of the A5 detrunked and traffic calmed, Roads Minister Richard Holden met with me, Andrew Selous and parish councillors. After years lobbying National Highways I’m grateful to them for installing average speed cameras in Hockliffe this May.”