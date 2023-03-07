Roads Minister Richard Holden met with MP Andrew Selous and Hockliffe parish councillors on the A5

Roads and buses Minister Richard Holden visited Hockliffe last week to learn about average speed measures and visit the site of the new A5 renewable electricity bus and EV charging station.

The MP came to see where the new National Highways average speed cameras will be installed, and visited the site of the new electric bus and vehicle charging station further up the A5.

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous said: “I was very pleased to welcome the minister to my constituency to see the needs of Hockliffe residents and the great investment for the future which will be delivered later this year.”