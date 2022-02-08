Site just north of Luton lined up for 3,600 homes and 17 acres of employment land

A development brief for part of a site earmarked for 3,600 homes and 17 acres of employment land just outside Luton is being recommended to be endorsed by councillors.

The land between Luton Road and the M1 motorway at Chalton is an allocated site in Central Bedfordshire Council' s Local Plan, which was adopted last year.

Located in Toddington ward, the site is separate from the majority of the north of Luton allocation within the local plan.

Applicant ig9 has submitted a development brief for the commercial section of the site, according to a report to CBC's development management committee.

"It's surrounded by development on all sides, and separated by Luton Road," explained the report.

"The submitted document is for the employment uses only, located to the western side of this mixed use allocation. This overall site is intended for 3,600 homes and 17.3 acres of employment land.

"The allocation sets out that any plans require the production and endorsement of a development brief.

"It's been prepared to show how a planning application for the area would address relevant policy and guidance.

"The site is also within an area principally characterised by employment uses," added the report.

"As such, it's considered that a development brief can be considered for this area separate to the remaining north of Luton land."

A development brief would have to be approved for the remainder of this allocation in the future, under planning policy.

If the committee decides the development brief should be endorsed, "that doesn't necessarily imply" that a planning application to develop the site would be approved, warned the report.

"Matters of detail proposed by any such application would be assessed against policies of the development plan and other material considerations in the normal way.

"The endorsed brief would be a material consideration for planning purposes."

A three-week public consultation period was advertised by a leaflet drop and site notices.

The applicant's agent Pegasus Group received 24 consultation responses from the leaflet, which was sent to about 550 residents and commercial properties.

Local Toddington ward councillors were informed about the brief, along with Luton Borough Council's planning policy manager Sarah Barker, while a meeting was arranged with Chalton Parish Council.

A landscape and visual impact assessment will be included in an outline planning application, said a report by Pegasus Group.

"The development brief identifies that the proposed units would be at least 30 metres away from the nearest residential properties.

"A landscape buffer would be created to reduce the impact to the amenity of two properties.

"The outline planning application is supported by a noise impact assessment, which assesses the noise issues that could result from commercial development and operations, while an air quality assessment has been provided.

"The brief also identifies several measures that the development would include to build in resilience to climate change.

"Sustainable transport measures, including new bus stops, electric charging points and facilities for bicycle travel.

"Given the ongoing global pandemic and the restrictions in place during the first half of 2021, it wasn't possible to hold a public exhibition where members of the applicant’s consultant team could meet the local community."