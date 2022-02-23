The two Luton locations where council is set to trial extra powers for traffic offences

Using CCTV to enforce driving restrictions is set to be trialled at two Luton town centre locations as councils are given extra powers for traffic offences.

Under the plans, the government has announced it will introduce regulations to allow local authorities to take on the responsibility for moving traffic contraventions, something the police currently enforce, such as banned left turns and box junctions.

The council is initially considering the use the powers at two trial locations. Enforcement would take place using a CCTV Traffic Enforcement camera on Manchester Street between Gordon Street and Wellington Street as well as at George Street between Wellington Street and Castle Street. In both these areas contravention of the pedestrian zone currently leads to potential hazards between cars and pedestrians.

Manchester Street at its junction with Gordon Street (Google)

Luton Council is now asking what people think about the possibility of it adopting these new powers, as well as thoughts on other locations that could be considered in the future. Before this can happen it must decide if it wishes to adopt the powers and then make an application to the Department for Transport seeking approval for the proposed locations subject to meeting the application criteria.

Cllr Rob Roche, portfolio holder responsible for highways, said: “We want to create safer roads for all users. Vehicles that don’t adhere to driving restrictions create potential dangers to both pedestrians and other road users.

“With these new powers we will be able to carry out enforcement to reduce the disregard of the restrictions in place at these locations. This is not something that we will be able to do everywhere in the town but we can consider other locations in the future."

The consultation runs until April 4 and then the council will make an application to the Department for Transport. If this application is successful, the council could look at other problem areas.