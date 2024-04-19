Workers Party GB PCC candidate Waheed Akbar and the party's MP George Galloway Photo: LDRS

The Workers Party’s MP, George Galloway, has said that there is no better candidate to be Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner than “Mr Luton”, Waheed Akbar.

Speaking to supporters in Luton last night (April 19) the MP said the Workers Party is against crime in all its forms.

“Whether it’s war crimes being committed by our government or petty crimes down on the street in Luton,” Galloway said.

“We need crime fighters, we need them at the local level, we need them at the national level, we need them at the international level.

“There are big criminals and there are small criminals, and we have zero tolerance of criminals whatever crime they’re committing.

“I don’t know the other candidates,” Galloway said. “But when I look at [Waheed’s] CV, Mr Luton we might call you – a former mayor of Luton, a cabinet member so many times in Luton, a resident here with Luton in his blood and in his heart,” he said.

Galloway also referred to Akbar’s work as a social worker working with children.

“In the protection of children who could be better than Waheed as police and crime commissioner in Bedfordshire?” Galloway asked.

“No one can be better than him, and I say that without even looking at the other candidates.”

On an election flyer, Akbar said: “Being a board member of Safer Luton Partnership has strengthened my efforts to address crime issues locally.