True and Fair Party candidate for Mid Bedfordshire wants to make Parliament work the way it’s supposed to

Alan Victor, the True and Fair Party’s prospective candidate for Mid Bedfordshire says the party’s aim is make Parliament work the way it’s supposed to.

Alan, who stood as an Independent candidate in last week’s local election in Central Bedfordshire, said: “We want to represent the constituents.

“[Parliament] is supposed to represent constituents, and I just want to see real representative democracy,” he said.

Gina Miller, leader of the True & Fair Party, with Alan Victor, who stood as an Independent candidate in last week’s local election in Central Bedfordshire

Gina Miller, leader of the True & Fair Party, said people’s anger with politics has led them to say they’re not going to vote.

“We saw in the local elections the average turnout in some areas was only 25 per cent,” she said.

“So if you take the disenfranchised who are looking for something new and ‘none of the above’, that creates a window of opportunity to say something different and to actually be something different.

“And that’s what True and Fair want to do,” she said.

“I’m not in any way naive, I know no party has ever done what we’re trying to do, but at some point you’ve got to try and be the protest party.

“And that’s what we’re saying is we’re a protest organisation in party clothing, because of the way the rules work,” she said.

The party claims it has a “real-world plan for the future” through new politics, new thinking, new partnerships.

“It’s not about right or left any more, it’s about right and wrong,” Gina said.

“Why do you have to stick to one part of the electoral landscape when on one policy you might agree with something completely different?

“Because if you don’t have that you are not going to have local communities that are served properly, or all you’re going to get are MPs who are basically just mouthpieces for the government,” she said.

Alan added: “If you stick to all [your party’s] dogmas or policies behind the whole package, then you’re considered to be loyal.

“Then you get put into a constituency where you’ve got a chance of winning, get elected and then you do the things that the party tells you to do.

“I don’t see the bit where you listen to the people in your constituency and try to represent them happening nowadays,” he said.

Gina explained: “Our candidates are independents under one banner.

“If you look at what Teal did in Australia, they had main policies, but then the candidates had their local policy.

“So they’re running local MPs doing what’s right for their constituency.

“And I think that’s the way it’s got to work, it’s got to work that way because [an MP’s] whole job is to represent their constituency and then be a legislative arm,” she said.

Alan said: “So I think that the important thing is going to be to get out there to engage with as many people as possible to start to hear what is bothering them, and to actually try and do something about it.

“People are disengaged because they’re not happy with the way it works.

“So we want to try and change the rules to make it work so MPs behave the way they should behave,” he said.