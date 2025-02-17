Two arrested as baby left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after M1 crash near Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:13 GMT
A baby and a woman are both in hospital after being injured during a three-vehicle crash on the M1 near Luton.

The collision happened on the northbound exit slip road at junction 11 involving a black Audi, a white Iveco van, and a white Nissan van just after 2.15pm on Friday (February 14).

Three people – a man in his 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a baby – were taken to hospital for treatment. The baby, who suffered life-threatening injuries, and the woman, who was seriously injured, are both still in hospital.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in police custody for questioning. A second man, in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, and has been bailed.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb said: “This was a very serious incident, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We especially want to hear from anyone who may have seen these vehicles before the collision or has dashcam footage that could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quoting Operation Athletico.

