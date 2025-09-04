Voters go to polls in Luton ward by-election after Stopsley councillor's death

Ballot box.

People in Stopsley have been voting for their next councillor, after the death of former Lib Dem deputy group leader, Cllr David Wynn.

Representing the Lib Dems Focus Team is Matt Fry, the Conservative and Unionist Party candidate is Roger Nichols, while Edward Carpenter stands for the Green Party.

Marc Scheimann is an Independent candidate, Moazzem Hussain represents the Labour Party, and Jim Cohen contests for Reform UK.

He was first elected to the council to serve Stopsley ward in 2019, before retaining his seat at the local elections in May 2023. The turnout last time was 31.5 per cent from an electorate of 9,170.

Voting is will open until 10pm.

The ruling Labour administration on the borough council currently has 28 councillors, there are 14 Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives and two Independents.