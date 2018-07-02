Winners and losers as cull of Labour councillors continues

The cull of Luton’s Labour politicians continued into a second weekend as two more sitting councillors and an-ex Labour member were deselected.

Two councillors lost out in Dallow ward, including one who was suspended from the Labour party, and one in Challney ward.

Party members were choosing their candidates ahead of the May 2019 local elections for Dallow, Challney and Farley.

The latest casualties were Mohammed Farooq and independent Mohammed Ashraf in Dallow, while Yasmin Waheed lost out in Challney.

Councillor Nazia Rafiq remains a Labour candidate for Dallow ward, with Abbas Hussain and Mohammed Idrees also selected.

In Challney ward, Khatija Malik was chosen by party members after councillors Tom Shaw and Tahir Malik were reselected.

But there was no change in Farley ward, where councillors Sian Timoney, Dave Taylor and Mahmood Hussain will all contest next year’s elections.

Councillor Timoney, the deputy council leader, gave her reaction in a tweet: “Delighted and more than a little relieved to be selected unopposed to stand as one of three Labour candidates in Farley ward for May 2019.

“My fourth consecutive term as Farley councillor, if elected! Thank you Farley Labour for your continued support.”

Councillor Mohammed Ashraf was “excluded” from the Labour Party more than two years ago following a fraud conviction in June 2016.