Would a workplace parking levy help or hinder Luton's businesses?

Luton Town Hall (stock image)

According to the council's transport strategy, it is undertaking a feasibility study based on the "relatively short distances" of travel to work in the town.

It stated that a government contribution is also being sought to implement the scheme.

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) - which represents a number of business interests in the town centre - has signalled its objection to the proposal.

A spokesman said: "Luton BID has listened to concerns from BID businesses, and is opposed to such a scheme, especially at a time when so many businesses find themselves under extreme financial strain.

"The BID has requested full details of the proposal and the planned timescales for roll-out.

"They will inform town centre businesses of their findings as soon as possible."

A Luton Borough Council spokesman stated: "As part of its vision, Luton 2040, the council has ambitious plans that will make the town climate resilient and carbon neutral by 2040.

"This includes encouraging residents to travel in a more sustainable manner whilst at the same time decreasing pollution and congestion in the town.

"We recognise that this may be insufficient on its own and are therefore also considering ideas that might make certain forms of travel less attractive.

"The workplace parking levy is one such possibility and the council is continuing to assess the feasibility and effectiveness of such a scheme."