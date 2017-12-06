POLL: When should you take your Christmas decorations down in Luton?

Luton switched on its festive lights on November 25 and many merrymakers in the town have trawled through their attics to dust off their own lights and hang them with care.

Once they’re up, however, there’s always the worry about when to take them down. Tradition will dictate they’re taken down on one date, while different religions will offer different ideas about how long it’s acceptable to leave them up.

So what do you think? Should fluorescent bulbs and glowing reindeers be given a stay of execution until Twelfth Night? Or, should they be stuffed in a box the moment Boxing Day is over?

Vote in the following poll and have your say: